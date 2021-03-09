ArticulATE, Our Food Robotics and Automation Summit, Returns May 18

We here at The Spoon are pleased as punch to announce the return of ArticulATE, our food robotics and automation summit. The virtual event will be held via Hopin on May 18th (get your tickets now!).

We held the first ArticulATE event back in 2019, with speakers and guests from across the startup, robotics, retail and restaurant landscape making the day fun, informative and best of all productive for those working in food automation.

Like everything else, the pandemic has altered the meal journey with retailers, restaurants, and most importantly, consumers. Everyone is looking to create or experience more contactless delivery and shopping. As a result, foodservice operators and grocery retailers are accelerating their interest in (and spending more money on) automation tools.

ArticulATE will spend a whole day examining the technology and innovation automating the future of food including:

Delivery robots

Automated grocery fulfillment

Cooking robots

Drone delivery

Smart vending services

Cashierless checkout

Autonomous driving

New business opportunities

Venture funding in automation

And so much more

We’ve already got a ton of great speakers lined up that we’ll be announcing soon, along with an agenda for the day. If you’re a startup or retailer or restaurant doing something amazing with automation and want to speak, drop us a line and let us know. If you’d like to sponsor the event, we have opportunities to get your message out that way as well.

Most of all though, if you are at all interested in the future of food automation and robotics, this is the one event this year you should attend. Best of all, you can do it from the comfort of your couch. And if you live in the right place, maybe you can have a robot deliver you a business lunch.

Get The Spoon in Your Inbox Leave this field empty if you're human: