Gates-Backed Nature’s Fynd Unveils Initial Products Made From Fermented Fungi

Nature’s Fynd, which produces protein made from fermented fungi, unveiled over the weekend its first two products made from its proprietary protein: a dairy-free cream cheese and meatless breakfast patties.

Nature’s Fynd uses a member of the fungi family called Fusarium strain flavolapis for its protein, which was discovered in the geothermal hot springs of Yellowstone. The fungi are fed a combination of nutrients and as they grow, layers of fibers comparable to muscle fibers are formed. After just a few days of growth, the fungi can be harvested and used to make the company’s alternative protein products.

The company’s new dairy-free cream cheese includes Fy Protein (Nature’s Fynd fermented fungi protein), coconut oil, and sugar, and contains 1g of protein. The meatless breakfast patties use Fy Protein as the main ingredient, along with soy and fava bean protein. The serving size of two patties has 12 grams of protein.

Nature’s Fynd has raised an impressive $158 million to date, from backers including Al Gore and Bill Gates. Gates appeared on 60 Minutes this past weekend and spoke about Nature’s Fynd and the environmental benefits of using fungi as an alternative protein source. Gates and Anderson Cooper sampled the company’s dairy-free yogurt, which presumably will be rolled out soon.

Using fungi as an alternative protein source is considered a more sustainable option over animal protein because it does not require vast amounts of water, feed, and land that animals do. Other companies in the space include Meati, which uses fungi, specifically mycelium, to create plant-based steak and chicken alternatives, and AtLast, which makes a plant-based bacon. Prime Roots uses another fungus called koji to produce its plant-based beef, pork, and chicken products.

Nature’s Fynd is currently accepting pre-orders for its first products on its website. The items are for sale as a bundle for $14.99 with $10 shipping.

Get The Spoon in Your Inbox Leave this field empty if you're human: