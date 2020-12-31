GenoPalate Raises $4 Million Series A for its Personalized Nutrition Platform

Personalized nutrition company, GenoPalate, announced yesterday that it completed a $4 million Series A round of funding. In the press announcement, the Milwaukee-based company said the new financing came from local investors. This brings the total amount raised by the company to $5.7 million.

GenoPalate was founded in 2016 by Yi Sherry Zhang, Ph.D, who described the what the company does for The Spoon last year, saying:

Through a simple swab test, GenoPalate’s nutrigenetic home test analyzes 100+ genetic markers that determine a person’s specific needs for 24 vital nutrients such as carbohydrates, vitamin D, and sodium, and sensitivities to lactose, gluten, caffeine and alcohol. The company combines genetic results with millions of nutritional variables to recommend the foods a person should eat more of. Then each client receives a report that includes their genetic results, what they mean, and a personalized list of the 80+ foods that benefit that specific client the most. Using its genetics-based personalized nutrition technology, GenoPalate is changing how people choose, shop for and eat food for better health.

Former Spoon writer, Catherine Lamb tried GenoPalate for herself earlier this year, and wrote about the experience, saying:

What I found was surprisingly . . . unsurprising. I was told I should eat a diet that’s moderately high in carbohydrates, high in fiber, and has low levels of sugar and saturated fat (but is high in “healthy” fats). I’m likely lactose intolerant (can confirm: yep) and likely not sensitive to gluten. I’m a fast caffeine metabolizer and a normal alcohol metabolizer. I have gene variants that indicate I might need to consume higher levels of Vitamin A, E, and D, among others.

Personalized nutrition is certainly a trend we’re following at The Spoon, covering other players in the space such as Viome, Sun Genomics, Genopalate, DNANudge, DayTwo and Nylos. You can check out our market report How Microbiome and DNA-based Personalized Nutrition Will Change the Way We Eat on our Spoon Plus membership service for a deep dive on the personalized nutrition market.

Get The Spoon in Your Inbox Leave this field empty if you're human: