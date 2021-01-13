KFC Launches Plant-Based Zero Chicken Burger in Locations Across Singapore

KFC announced today the launch of its new plant-based burger, called the Zero Chicken Burger, in restaurants throughout Singapore (h/t VegNews). The new menu item is now available in 80 different KFC locations within the city-state for a limited time.

The Zero Chicken Burger is meat-free, but not fully vegan, making it more suitable for vegetarians and flexitarians. The “chicken-free” patty uses a mycoprotein base and is seasoned will KFC’s classic recipe of 11 herbs and spices. In addition to the patty, the burger will include cheese slices, mayo, lettuce, BBQ sauce, and a toasted sesame bun. The nutrition information has not been released for the new item yet, so it is currently unclear if this plant-based burger will contain as much protein as KFC’s regular chicken burger.

This is not the first time KFC has trialed a plant-based menu item. In the summer of 2020, the company served plant-based chicken sandwiches at 50 locations in Southern California for a limited time. In 2019, it sold plant-based fried chicken sandwiches at a location in Mississauga, Ontario for one day. Also in 2019, Beyond Meat fried chicken was available at a KFC location in Atlanta, Georgia, where it sold out in just five hours. The popularity of these trials makes one wonder when KFC will launch a permanent rollout of plant-based menu items.

It is also important to mention how Singapore is becoming a hot spot for food tech and alternative protein developments. Besides KFC’s plant-based burger launch, various other companies are developing and launching alternative protein products in this South Asian nation. Eat Just made its first commercial sale of its cultured chicken meat, called GOOD meat, in Singapore at the end of last year. Perfect Day is opening a new lab in the city-state in April 2021 to continue developing its flora-based alternative dairy products. Cell-based seafood producer Shiok Meats, which raised $12.6 million in its Series A round last year, is also located in Singapore.

KFC’s Zero Chicken Burger will be available for a limited time until supplies last. The plant-based burger costs $6.95 alone or $8.65 for a combo meal that includes a drink and fries.

