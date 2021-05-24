Nutrition Brand Muniq Aims to Support Gut Health and Close Gaps in Health Disparities

Approximately 133 million Americans live with chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. On top of this, there is a major issue with health disparities in the U.S. as racial and ethnic minorities are 1.5-2 times more likely to develop a chronic disease compared to Caucasians.

Marc Washington, a first-time entrepreneur, saw these glaring health disparities and how many people were not receiving the support or education that they needed in the realm of health and wellness. So in early 2020, he launched Muniq, a company focused on developing products supporting those living with health conditions in honor of his late sister who had lived with diabetes.

Muniq produces what it calls prebiotic glucose control shakes, which are essentially meal replacement shakes with specific ingredients added to support gut health. On a call with Washington last week, he said, “It was really an unlock for me when I dove deep into the science of the gut, and the gut microbiome”. The microbiome has been a major focus in nutrition science for the past few years, and has been shown to play a important role in the development of chronic disease.

The main ingredient in the shake powder is a prebiotic resistant starch fiber blend, which is comprised of green banana flour, beta-glucan (from oats), maize starch, and vegetable fiber. Resistant starches are not absorbed in the small intestine, and therefore do not spike blood sugar levels. Only 5% of Americans consume enough fiber, which can cause issues for multiple body processes like heart health, digestion, and blood glucose control; the fiber blend in the shake contains 54 percent of the daily recommended value of fiber.

The original version of the shake uses milk protein concentrate which adds 15 grams of protein per serving. The vegan version also contains 15 grams of protein per serving, but uses a protein blend of pea, pumpkin seed, and brown rice. There are three flavor options for the shakes, including vanilla, chocolate, and mocha.

Because chronic disease is such a prevalent issue in the U.S., it’s no surprise that several startups in the food tech space are focused on solutions to this. Viome’s goal is to help people prevent and reverse chronic disease by analyzing the gut microbiome and then recommending certain diets and foods. Genopalate is another personalized nutrition startup that analyzes over 100 genetic markers to determine a person’s nutrient needs and sensitivities to improve overall health.

Since launching last year, Muniq raised a Series A round totaling $8.2 million USD to expand its team. As of right now, Muniq’s products can only be purchased through its website. A 28 serving bag of its shake powder (through the subscription) costs $99, which seems expensive. However, if the shake is used as a meal replacement, one serving equates to $3.54 per meal. Washington said that the shake is just the first product from the company, and more product lines will be developed in the future.

