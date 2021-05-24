Close Ad

Food Tech Live: Food Robots & Bitcoin Pizza

by Michael Wolf
The gang got together on Friday to talk about some of the week’s most interesting stories. Our guest this week was former Chopped champ and food tech investor Silvia Baldini!

The stories we talked about for this live recording of the Food Tech Show include:

As always, you can listen to the Food Tech Show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts, or just click play below.

