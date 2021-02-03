Online Grocer Good Eggs Raises $100M, Plans Southern California Expansion

Online grocer Good Eggs announced today that it has raised $100 million in new funding. The round was led by Glade Brook Capital Partners with participation from GV, Tao Invest, Finistere Ventures, and Rich’s, as well as existing investors Benchmark Partners, Index Ventures, S2G, DNS Capital, and Obvious Ventures. This brings the total amount raised by Good Eggs to roughly $170 million.

This new funding comes after a record-breaking year for online grocery sales thanks to the pandemic. While the numbers have tapered off from their highs, the various pandemic lockdowns have lasted long enough for shoppers to form new grocery-buying habits. The online grocery market is projected to grow over the next four years and take up 21.5 percent of total grocery sales.

Bentley Hall, CEO of Good Eggs, told me during an interview this week that his company has benefited from this growth in online grocery. Hall said that in 2020 Good Eggs, which currently only operates in the California [SAN FRANCISCO] Bay Area, moved to a bigger warehouse facility, hired more than 400 new employees and saw its revenues surpass $100 million.

As part of today’s announcement, Good Eggs also said it has appointed Vineet Mehra as the company’s new Chief Growth and Customer Experience Officer. Prior to Good Eggs, Mehra was Global Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Customer Officer at Walgreens Boots Alliance. Mehra will oversee Good Eggs’ expansion into Southern California.

Hall didn’t specify where in Southern California his company would be expanding to first, only saying that by the end of 2022 Good Eggs would be serving two of the following three regions: Los Angeles, Orange County and Northern San Diego.

The boom in online grocery is bringing with it increased competition for Good Eggs. The company will face pressure from giants that are greatly ramping up their grocery activities. Walmart is adding more automation to fulfill online grocery orders faster and Amazon has already opened six physical Fresh supermarkets around Los Angeles/Southern California.

Hall indicated that the company isn’t currently looking at automation at its facility to speed up order fulfillment, but he does see a future where the company offers curbside pickup options in addition to its delivery program.

