StartLife Announces 8 Agrifoodtech Startups in its Sixth Cohort

Dutch agrifoodtech accelerator StartLife announced the eight startups that will be part of its sixth cohort starting next month.

The selection of startups reflects StartLife’s mission to accelerate agrifoodtech startups that build a more sustainable food system. From the press announcement emailed to The Spoon, the new companies in the cohort are:

CellulaREvolution (United Kingdom) – Continuous cell-culturing technologies

Metabolic Insights (Israel) – Novel biopesticides based on botanical molecules

Enzymit (Israel) – Designing novel enzymes with computational algorithms

Revo Foods (Austria) – Producing plant-based seafood with 3D food printing

Sera Intelligence (Switzerland) – AI-driven horticultural consultant in your pocket

Blomitec (Netherlands) – Breeding disease-resistant crops

Cano-ela (Netherlands) – Plant-based ingredients less refined and more functional

Helia Biomonitoring (Netherlands) – Sensors for real-time biomolecular monitoring

Spoon readers may recognize two names off the list from our previous coverage. CellulaREvolution raised a $1.37 million Seed round of funding last month for its serum-free meat cultivating technology. And Revo Foods changed its name from Legendary Vish last month, and announced it was making plant-based smoked salmon strips and smoked salmon spread.

The StartLife accelerator programs runs for 12 weeks, and provides business development support, mentorship, non-dilutive funding and access to startups, corporate leaders and investors. The press release didn’t specify how much of the program will be virtual. In 2020, the pandemic shifted participation in many accelerators around the world from in-person to remote. As vaccines roll out and the pandemic recedes, we will see how many accelerators go back to strict in-person attendance.

After successful completion of the program, StartLife offers a €25,000 (~$30,000 USD) pre-seed loan with the potential of another €50,000 (~$60,000 USD) after validation of a startup’s growth strategy. StartLife says that for truly exceptional startups, it offers loans up to €250,000 (~$300,000 USD).

