Survey: More than One-Third of US Online Grocery Shoppers to Keep E-Commerce Habit Post-Pandemic

One question looming over U.S. grocery retailers is how many of their customers who were pushed into online shopping last year will continue to do so after the pandemic recedes. Thanks to new data released from Coresight Research this week, we are starting to get an answer.

According to US Online Grocery Survey 2021: Post-Surge Prospects (subscription required), more than one-third of online grocery shoppers don’t plan on changing up their online grocery shopping habits once the pandemic ends. In addition to that, more than one-quarter of shoppers said they expect to buy groceries online more frequently than they did during the pandemic. Roughly 30 percent of survey respondents said that they’ll shop “slightly less frequently” or “much less frequently” post-pandemic, and 6.3 percent said they’ll stop buying groceries online altogether.

Demographically speaking, Coresight found that online grocery shoppers aged 30 – 44 are most likely to continue with grocery e-commerce, with roughly 63 percent saying they expect to continue online grocery shopping at the same or increased frequency after the pandemic. Coresight attributed this to this age group being familiar with digital channels and often having young families that drive up basket sizes and typically involves planning ahead for grocery purchases.

One interesting note from Coresight’s research is that home delivery was the default option for online grocery purchases. The survey found 56 percent of respondents who had bought groceries online over the previous 12 months had their orders delivered, whereas 43 percent chose curbside pickup. This data runs counter to what Bricks Meets Click/Mercatus have found in its surveys. In April Brick Meets Click reported that curbside pickup attracted the biggest share of monthly shoppers with 53 percent, compared to ship-to-home and delivery. The discrepancy could be because Coresight’s data looked back 12 months prior to April, during the thick of the pandemic, when lockdowns were keeping people across the country at home. Brick Meets Click’s data is more recent and comes at a time when vaccinations are rolling out in earnest.

Of those people who opted for delivery, Coresight found that 42.7 percent used same-day shipping service and more than one-quarter used faster two-hour delivery services. This actually makes a lot of sense when you consider that Coresight also found Amazon to be the most-shopped retailer, followed by Walmart in the second spot. Amazon offers free two-hour grocery to its Prime members and Walmart+ offers same-day delivery.

While this is just one survey, data points like this are important as grocery retailers decide where to invest their resources. Walmart and Albertsons, for instance are expanding their use of automated fulfillment, curbside pickup and delivery options to accommodate the growth in e-commerce. In order for those investments to be worth it, online grocery needs to remain popular with consumers.

