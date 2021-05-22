Food Tech News: Grow Your Own Burrito, Hard-Boiled Eggs Made From Mycoprotein

Alpha Foods is enabling you to grow your own burrito

It would certainly be convenient if comfort foods like burritos and chicken nuggets grew on trees, so Alpha Foods is trying to help you do this (kind of). The company produces a variety of frozen plant-based meals (like burritos, breakfast sandwiches, etc.), but this week the company announced that it is giving away free packages of seeds. Specifically, the packages are comprised of seeds for crops used to make Alpha’s burritos, chik’n nuggets, and pot pies. For example, the chicken nugget seed pack contains corn, soy, sunflower, wheat, and onion seeds. It would be undeniably easier to buy an Alpha pot pie or burrito from the frozen aisle, but the company apparently wants to provide transparency in its ingredients. The seeds are available for free for a limited amount of time on Alpha Food’s website.

Airly Foods provides snacks while simultaneously removing carbon emissions from the atmosphere

Airly Foods recently launched its first snack called Airly Oat Clouds, and as the name suggests, the main ingredient in the whole-grain crackers is oats. The oats used in the snack are grown on zero carbon emission farms that use farming practices to sequester carbon in the soil. The company also purchases carbon credits, which benefit a variety of agricultural and forestry projects, to offset carbon released from production and transportation processes. To educate consumers, Airly prints the carbon footprint of its Oat Clouds on the packaging, which is roughly 18-21 grams of carbon.

Whole vegan hard boiled egg made from mycoprotein

OsomeFood, a startup based in Singapore, launched its newest product this week: a vegan, whole hard-boiled egg. The egg is made from fermented mycoprotein, seaweed, algae, and contains essential amino acids. Most vegan egg products on the market come in a liquid or powder form, but according to the company, this is the world’s first vegan hard-boiled egg that is in whole form. In addition to this latest offering, OsomeFoods also produces several other interesting plant-based products, including fish balls, fish cakes, and noodles.

Goldbelly raises $100M USD for expansion of specialty food platform

If you have a very specific and eccentric food craving, chances are that Goldbelly carries it on its website. The online marketplace sources artisanal food products from restaurants, bakeries, and delis throughout the U.S., and offers shipping to 50 states. After growing exponentially during the pandemic, the company announced that it has raised $100 million this week in its Series C round of funding. The round was led by Spectrum Equity with participation from Intel Capital. This latest round of capital will be used to expand its operations, onboard new chefs and restaurants, and launch an interactive cooking series.

