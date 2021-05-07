Announcing the ArticulATE 2021 Agenda: FedEx, Manna, Gatik and More

Our second ArticulATE food robotics and automation summit is just a little more than a week away, and at the risk of sounding immodest, we have put together a stellar show. The speakers are all lined up and the agenda has been set. And we’re excited to share both with you today!
The show is May 18 and being held virtually on the Hopin platform (so you can attend from the comfort of your own home in your pajamas, if you like). Check out the lineup and get your ticket today.
ARTICULATE 2021 AGENDA
Crops and Robots: How Automation is Changing Agriculture
Farm work is hard work. Learn how autonomous robots can take over dangerous jobs and AI can help bring more efficiency to our food supply chain.
Speaking:
Louisa Burwood-Taylor, Head of Media and Research, Editor, AgFunder
Suma Reddy, CEO, Future Acres
A Conversation with FedEx
There is perhaps no name more synonomous with reliable delivery than FedEx. We’ll hear how the storied brand is using robotics to automate the last mile.
Speaking:
Aaron Prather, Senior Technical Advisor, FedEx
A Demonstration of Moley’s Kitchen Robot
The house of the future is here, at least in the kitchen, thanks to this fully autonomous cooking robot
Speaking:
Mark Oleynik, Founder, Moley Robotics
Look! Up in the Sky! Drone Delivery is Getting Real
Drone delivery promises to be the fastest way to get your hot meal delivered. What have we learned from initial trials, and what can we expect when drones become mainstream?
Speaking:
Bobby Healy, Founder and CEO, Manna
Ryan Walsh, Co-Founder and CEO at Valqari
Order Up! The Future of Restaurant Robots
From commercial kitchens to standalone canteens, commercial kitchen robots can whip up hundreds of different meals. This will change not only restaurants but will enable any retailer to become their own restaurant.
Speaking:
Barney Wragg, Founder and CEO, Karakuri
Dibyananda Brahma, Vice President Growth at Mukunda Foods
No Register? No Problem. A Deep Dive on Cashierless Checkout
Why stand in line when you can walk into a store, grab what you want and leave? We take a look at the tech powering the new wave of cashierless checkout.
Speaking:
Stacey Higginbotham, Stacey on IoT
Trinh Le-Fiedler, Founder and CEO, Nomitri
Motilal Agrawal, Co-Founder & Chief Scientist, Zippin
A Live Demonstration of Alberts’ New Soup Robot
Yes, soup for you! Anytime you want it, thanks to Alberts new automated soup vending machine.
Speaking:
Glenn Mathijssen, Co-Founder and CEO, Alberts
Forget Last Mile, Let’s Get to Last Meter Delivery
There are plenty of robots that can get food to your front curb, but how about finding you inside an airport or mall? We get granular with the next phase of autonomous delivery.
Speaking:
Ritukar Vijay, Founder and CEO at Ottonomy.IO
Sven Mesecke, CEO, Sojourn
How Should Robots Roam City Streets? A Discussion with West Hollywood’s Mayor
There is a push and pull between innovation and implementation. West Hollywood has been a leader in autonomous delivery, and its Mayor will share what local governments consider as these robots roll out.
Speaking:
Lindsey Horvath, Mayor, West Hollywood
What Do VCs Like (and Dislike) in Food Robotics?
What stage of investment are food automation startups in right now? Where is the money headed? Have any investment bets paid off? Hear from the people who are cutting the checks.
Speaking:
Brita Rosenheim, Partner, Culterra Capital
Maggie Sprenger, Managing Director at Green Cow Venture Capital
Brian Frank, General Partner at FTW Ventures
Ruggedizing Robots for Imperfect Conditions
Right now, self-driving vehicle startups test their tech in sunny places like Arizona and Texas. But eventually autonomous vehicles will encounter stormy weather, literally. Here’s how they’ll handle it.
Speaking:
Ram Vasudevan, Co-Founder, Refraction AI
Richard Steiner, Head of Policy and Communications, Gatik
xRobotics Pizza Robot in action
Watch the xPizza One robot assemble the toppings on a pizza in real time.
Speaking:
Alena Tikovah, CMO xRobotics
The Ins and Outs of Successful Crowdfunding
Equity crowdfunding is a new path for startups to raise capital, but there’s no guarantee of success. Hear firsthand what it takes to run a successful equity crowdfunding campaign from startups who’ve done it.
Speaking:
Covahne Michaels, VP of Marketing, Blendid
Massimo Noja De Marco, CEO, Piestro
Restaurants in a Box. The New Smart Vending Machines
Armed with advanced robotics and smarts, vending machines are reshaping where, when and how we get fresh food and drink.
Speaking:
Andy Lin, Founder and CEO, Yo-Kai Express
Ben Winston, Co-Founder and CEO, Rotender
Mark Chaney, President and CEO, Winecab
Pick, Pack, Deliver. Grocery Ramps Up Robots
The pandemic caused grocery e-commerce to skyrocket. Check out the new automated systems that will get you your grocery orders faster than ever before.
Speaking:
Andrew Benzinger, Business Development Manager, AutoStore
Dmitry Shevelenko, Co-Founder and President, Tortoise
Jeff Wells, Senior Editor, Industry Dive
To Co-Brand or Not to Co-Brand Your Robot
Are you a food company, or a technology company? The answer will determine your best go-to market strategy.
Speaking:
Mara Behrens, Head of Marketing and Design, Chowbotics (now DoorDash)
What to Know When Rolling Out Self-Driving Vehicles
Autonomous pods, cars and trucks are coming to our public streets. But it will take a combination of technology and policy before they can become widespread.
Speaking:
Nancy Lee, Community Manager, PIX
Manuela Papadopol, CEO, Designated Driver
In addition to the great cast of speakers, we also want to thank all of the sponsors who are helping make ArticulATE 2021 possible: Wavemaker Labs, Sojourn, Picnic, RoboEatz, Gastronomous, YPC Technologies, Karakuri and Le Bread Xpress.
All that’s missing from our awesome day is you. So get your ticket today and be a part of the future of food automation!
