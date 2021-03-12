Anova Launches its Own Line of Reusable Silicone Bags for Sous Vide Cooking

Anova announced today that it is launching its own line of reusable silicone bags to make sous vide cooking a little less wasteful.

The appropriately named Anova Precision Reusable Silicone Bags are BPA free, have an airtight seal, can withstand temperatures from -40 to 446 degrees Fahrenheit and are dishwasher safe.

Sous vide cooking is a great way to prepare a steak (and other foods), but the food has to be sealed shut when submerged in the water bath to cook. Single-use plastic bags are easy, but wasteful. Vacuum sealers and accompanying bags are expensive, take up space, and also wasteful. And with either of those options, you may not like the idea of having your food wrapped in chemical-y plastic in a warm environment for an hour or so.

This is where silicone bags can come in handy. They are food grade, keep the water our during the cook and can be easily washed and re-used multiple times.

There are other silicone bags on the market. Stasher has been around for a few years making silicone bags that can be used for sous vide. In fact, the Anova store in San Francisco used to sell Stasher bags as an add-on. The Anova bag is different, however, with its roll down top that resembles more of a dry bag that you take camping.

The Anova bag is available on the company’s website and soon for a limited time at Target, selling for $19.99 for a half gallon bag (Stasher bags that size are the same price). So if you’re sous viding and want to do a small part to save the planet, you should consider picking one up.

