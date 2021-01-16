Barilla Acquires Pasta Evangelists, a UK-Based Fresh Pasta Delivery Startup

The world’s largest pasta maker is getting into home delivery via acquisition.

According to a report in Reuters, Barilla has acquired Pasta Evangelists, a London based startup that delivers fresh pasta meal kits to homes around the UK. While the terms of the deal were not disclosed, Reuters writes that two sources close to Barilla put the deal value at around 40 million pounds (~$54 million).

Here’s how Pasta Evangelists works. The company, which was founded in 2016, ships fresh pasta, sauces and aromatics in pre-portioned meal sizes to homes via next-day delivery. Users can select from a selection of 10 different pasta menus per week, each serving typically priced around £7.00. Users can order individual meals or subscribe and save 15%.

The company, which delivered over 1 million pasta dishes in 2020, has seen strong growth over the last year as more consumers have stayed home during the pandemic and are looking for ways to add quality meals to the meal plan. Barilla, which acquired the company through its venture arm Blu1877, said it plans to create a digital hub in London and work to integrate with Barilla headquarters.

Could this deal be a sign Barilla could expand into fresh pasta delivery beyond Pasta Evangelists’ home market? Maybe, but my guess is such a move would require significant investment in the form of regional fresh pasta production facilities. Still, by buying Pasta Evangelists and learning about the home delivery business, Barilla could be sending a sign that they’re looking expand their market beyond store-bought dry pasta in a consumer market that is likely to be drastically reshaped as we move past the pandemic.

