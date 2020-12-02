Biospringer Unveils Yeast Protein Designed for Plant-Based Alternatives

Biospringer, a unit of the world’s largest yeast producer Lesaffre, announced the launch of a complete protein developed through yeast fermentation this week. The yeast protein has been specifically developed for plant-based cheese and meat alternatives.

The company’s patented protein technology is called Springer Proteissimo 101, and the end product is both vegan and gluten-free. As an ingredient in plant-based protein products, Biospringer believes it has certain advantages over other ingredients. Some grain, nut, seed, and legume proteins can have a chalky or starchy texture. According to Biospringer, one of the best parts of its yeast protein is that it lacks this bothersome texture. Additionally, Springer Proteissimo 101 boasts a 75 percent protein content. For comparison, pea protein has anywhere between 48 to 90 percent protein content, and soy protein is comprised of 35 to 38 percent.

Yeasts are important single-celled microorganisms that allow us to create beloved products like bread, baked goods, and alcohol. And, as we are now finding out, yeast is capable of so many other applications. Perfect Day uses a yeast-fermentation process to create animal-free dairy products and launched Brave Robot ice cream this past summer through the Urgent Company. Motif FoodWorks uses different microbes, including yeast, to develop customizable proteins and flavor elements for plant-based alternatives. In addition to the yeast protein Springer Proteissimo 101, Biospringer has a line of yeasts used specifically to recreate the flavors of cheese and umami in vegan products.

This week, Biospringer is presenting its new yeast protein at Fi Europe Connect 2020, a virtual event that focuses on global food ingredients. Springer Proteissimo 101 is available as an ingredient to food manufacturers in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

