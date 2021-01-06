Jimmy Dean Launches Plant-Based Patty Sandwiches at Sam’s Club

Jimmy Dean, a US-based pork producer owned by Tyson Foods, announced today the launch of its new plant-based patty breakfast sandwiches at Sam’s Club and other undisclosed retailers. The company will be launching two different breakfast sandwiches with one already available in stores, and the other launching in Spring 2021.

The breakfast sandwich launched at the end of December 2020 is the Plant-Based Patty, Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwich. Jimmy Dean is known for its breakfast patties and links, and this new product provides a meat-free breakfast alternative that still maintains a high amount of protein. The plant-based patty is made from soy protein, and egg whites, and the sandwich also includes American cheese and eggs, clocking in at 13g of protein.

Launching sometime in Spring 2021, the Plant-Based Patty & Frittata Sandwich totals 15G of protein and features a vegetable and grain patty made from black beans, quinoa, brown rice, soy protein, and egg whites. This sandwich uses an English muffin base, and also includes a spinach and egg frittata and American cheese. Although the sandwiches are not vegan friendly, they are suitable for those who follow a flexitarian or vegetarian diet.

Jimmy Dean is certainly not the first large meat producer to launch plant-based options. With the plant-based meat category being valued at $939 million in 2020 and a survey showing that 50% of consumers have tried plant-based meat, it makes sense for meat producers to add plant-based options to their portfolio. The largest producer of meat in the world, JBS, owns Planterra, which created a brand called Ozo that has an entire line of meatless burgers, grounds, and meatballs. Smithfield Foods, one of the largest pork producers in the world, launched a line of plant-based proteins through the brand Pure Farmland. Other meat producers such as Tyson, Hormel, and Cargill have also produced meatless products.

Located in the frozen aisle within Sam’s Clubs, the Plant-Based Patty, Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwich comes in a pack of 12 and retails at $11.65. The Plant-Based Patty & Frittata Sandwich comes in a 4-count pack has a suggested retail price of $7.29, and it is currently undetermined which retailers this sandwich will launch in this upcoming spring.

