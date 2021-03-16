The Creators Behind Rare Pizzas Want to Use Pizza Art NFTs to Fund a Global Real-World Pizza Party

If there was ever a way to mix the white-hot concept of NFT (non-fungible tokens) with food — outside of opportunistic taco chain promotions that is — making and selling unique digital pieces of pizza art as a way to raise money for real-world pizza purchases is a logical place to start.

And that’s exactly what a collective of creators behind the Rare Pizzas NFT project plan to do.

The collective, which details their plans via a “Pizza Manifesto” in a publicly available “Cheesepaper,” plans to use artwork from 300 or so digital “toppings” artists to “algorithmically” create digital pizza NFTs. These unique pieces of digital art will then be sold via NFT marketplaces such as Opensea and Rarible.

Using the funds from the pizza art NFTs and community donations, Rare Pizzas plans to give away up to 10,000 pizzas on May 22, which is national Bitcoin Pizza Day.

What’s Bitcoin Pizza Day? It’s the annual anniversary of the first recorded commercial transaction using bitcoin, when computer programmer Laszlo Hanyecz bought two Papa John’s pizzas for 10,000 bitcoins. And now every year on the anniversary of that sale, the community celebrates this now very expensive pizza transaction and publications like Business Insider writes stories about how much ₿10 million is worth in today’s dollars (which is a lot).

The first NFTs of pizza art have already started to drop (on Pi day, of course), so if you want to get in on the NFT-pizza party early, you can load up your Blockchain wallet and head over and start shopping.

If you’re a pizza shop or restaurant and want to get in on the action, you can sign up here. Better hurry: the first 314 participating shops will get a Rare Pizza NFT.

Get The Spoon in Your Inbox Leave this field empty if you're human: