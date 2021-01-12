Weber Acquires Smart Oven Maker June

Grill giant Weber announced today that it has acquired smart oven maker June. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. June had raised a total of $29.5 million in funding.

According to the press announcement, “Weber has acquired 100 percent of June, including its proprietary software, technology, intellectual property, and the June Oven line of products and accessories.”

The two companies had worked together previously on the Weber Connect, a connected temperature monitor and guided cooking device that helped grillers monitor and cook meats, and the SmokeFire pellet grill.

June is best known as being one company in the first cohort of smart-oven makers that included Tovala, Brava and Suvie. The June oven features a camera that can identify foods placed inside and automated cook programs for a wide range of foods. The company launched its third-gen June oven in October of last year.

According to today’s press release, the acquisition of June will equip Weber with technology that can “revolutionize the outdoor cooking experience.” So it’s not hard to guess that we’ll be seeing fancier, more high-tech grills coming to market soon.

On the other side of the equation, June will now have access to Weber’s gigantic sales network, infrastructure and resources to increase its sales and further develop its connected cooking platform.

June is the second connected, “smart” countertop oven makers to get acquired. In November of 2019, Middleby acquired Brava, which used special light technology to cook dishes.

FWIW, I have a second-gen June and my family uses it daily. Personally, I like June being acquired by a big company like Weber because it (hopefully) means that I don’t have to worry about June going out of business and support for my oven disappearing.

