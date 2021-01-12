Grubhub to Offer In-Car Ordering Through Fiat Vehicles

In-vehicle tech company Lear Corporation announced today that its Xevo software businesses has partnered with Grubhub to bring food ordering capabilities to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). Drivers will be able to order food from the third-party delivery service via an app on FCA’s Uconnect Market platform.

FCA vehicles will be the first to offer Grubhub’s service as an in-vehicle feature. Once signed into their Grubhub account via the in-car system, customers can order ahead and pay for their meal on the go before picking it up from the restaurant. Users will also be able to reorder past meals market as “favorites.”

An additional feature lets users discover “new favorites,” too. If a customer is driving by a restaurant from which theY have never ordered, they can tap a button that will forward the restaurant’s menu to their email. Needless to say, drivers can’t browse the menu of a new restaurant while actually driving the car.

Given restaurant tech’s current focus on making the customer meal journey speedier and more efficient, adding order-ahead and pay features to the car seems like a no-brainer. Grubhub may be the first third-party delivery service to land in the car, but the Xevo deal is not the first go-around for in-vehicle restaurant service. In 2019, Domino’s teamed up with both Xevo and Chevrolet for in-vehicle ordering deals. Also in 2019, BMW partnered with Olo to make food ordering directly available from BMW vehicles.

FCA’s Uconnect platform, meanwhile, is available on 2019 and 2020 models of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Grubhub is available soon to those drivers as well.

