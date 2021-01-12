Spoonshot Launches Free Version of its AI-Based Flavor Pairing Tool

Spoonshot, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to uncover novel flavor combinations, has launched a free version of its tool that is accessible to anyone. Spoonshot CEO and Co-Founder, Kishan Vasani spoke about the new level of service at The Spoon’s Food Tech Live event earlier this week.

Up to this point, Spoonshot’s platform has been a B2B play, meant for CPG companies and foodservice operators looking ahead to see what the next food and flavor trends might be. As we wrote last year when Spoonshot raised $11 million:

To get ahead of the curve, Spoonshot’s platform examines data from across a vast number of food-related sources including online menus, food science, CPG ingredients and online food communities. Spoonshot runs this data through its proprietary machine learning and AI algorithms to help companies identify existing and novel flavor combinations.

The key word here is “novel.” When you enter a flavor like “banana” into Spoonshot’s Ingredient Network tool, the service brings back a number of potential flavor combinations and scores them based on novelty. Combining banana + chocolate is common, but combining banana + aloveera juice is something that probably hasn’t occurred to most people and a combo that Spoonshot says will be tasty.

Armed with this novel combination, a restaurant or CPG company could go about building a new product that will appeal to consumers.

Launched at the start of the new year, Spoonshot’s new free tier of service now allows anyone to try its AI platform out (pricing starts at $99/month). Chances are good that most of us in our everyday lives don’t need enterprise-grade artificial intelligence to uncover novel flavor combinations. But aside from being a fun (and free) little distraction for everyday chefs, it could also be useful for small CPG or restaurant owners that don’t have R&D budgets to expand their offerings.

