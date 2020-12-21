Cashierless Checkout Startup Trigo Raises $60M

Trigo announced today it has raised a $60 million Series B round to scale its cashierless checkout for the grocery store. The round was led by 83North with participation from existing investors Vertex Ventures Israel, Hetz Ventures, Red Dot Capital Partners, Tesco, and Morrag Investments. It brings Trigo’s total funding raised to date to $94 million, according to a press release sent to The Spoon.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Trigo retrofits grocery stores with a combination of AI-powered computer vision tech and ceiling-mounted cameras to enable cashierless checkout for retailers and customers. The end result is that customers can enter a supermarket, grab the items they need, and walk out without stopping at a traditional checkout station. Digital payment and receipts are automatic.

Last year, the company raised a $22 million Series A round and struck a partnership with U.K.-based grocery retailer Tesco. Trigo also has a partnership with Israel’s largest grocer, Shufersal.

Once the sole domain of Amazon and its Go stores, cashierless checkout has evolved over the last year to include many different companies, including Grabango, Zippin, and AiFi. Cashierless tech also has multiple use cases at this point. While the majority of its implementations are still in grocery stores, the tech is currently at stadiums, restaurants, and in apartment complexes, too.

The uptick in activity for this space makes sense given the global pandemic and an increased desire on the part of both retailers and customers to make the grocery store shopping experience more hands free.

For its part, Trigo says it will use its Series B funding to scale up, boost R&D, and expand its global presence.

Get The Spoon in Your Inbox Leave this field empty if you're human: