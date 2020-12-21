Atlast Fulfills Planned Capacity Through B2B Partnerships

Atlast Food Co., a U.S.-based producer of mycelium-based alternative meat products, announced today that it has partnered with a variety of undisclosed businesses that will use the company’s products as an ingredient in their own products. Atlas is a spinoff of Ecovative, and through these partnerships, it has fulfilled its planned capacity through 2023.

Mycelium is essentially the root system of mushrooms. It can be grown very quickly, and has a neutral flavor and fibrous texture that allows it to easily absorb other tastes and take on an almost fleshy feel. Atlast says it can grow a full 100 ft x 10 ft sheet of mycelium in 10 days. Mycelium-based bacon is the company’s first product.

The bacon was launched for retail under the brand name MyEat and first sold at a food co-op in Albany, New York. Despite the positive feedback from the retail launch, Atlast says it will remain a B2B company.

Other companies that use mycelium as their main ingredient for alternative protein products include the start-ups Meati and Prime Roots. Meati trialed its mycelium-based steak this year at SALT Bistro in Boulder, Colorado, though it is unclear if the company will be targeting retailers or consumers. Prime Roots launched a line of plant-based meals and alternative bacon in Whole Foods this fall, and its products are also available for consumers to purchase on the company’s website. As far as we know, Atlast is the first company using mycelium for alternative meat to target B2B channels.

This recent news from Atlast hints at the increasing expansion of the plant-based protein market through retailers, restaurants, and other businesses. Plant-based CPGs are incredibly common, but there are fewer companies specifically targeting B2B channels. Atlast joins other alternative protein companies like Zero Egg and Clara Foods in specifically targeting those B2B channels.

Get The Spoon in Your Inbox Leave this field empty if you're human: