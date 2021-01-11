Food Tech Live 2021: Meet The Companies

Usually this time of year we’re in Vegas for CES, weaving through crowded casino floors, hailing cabs and throwing a party for a thousand of our favorite kitchen and food tech fans in the ballroom of Treasure Island.

But since CES has gone virtual this year, so has Food Tech Live!

Today we’ll be doing live interviews all day with food tech innovators creating products ranging from food robots to 3D food printing companies to a Keurig for home ramen.

We also have virtual exhibition booths you can visit and check out the latest innovations and talk to the creators.

We still have a limited amount of free tickets available so head on over and grab one before they run out.

Below is a sneak preview of the companies exhibiting at Food Tech Live.

Anova – The newly introduced Anova Precision Oven is the world’s first steam-enabled combi-oven designed for the home cook.

BBot – Bbot is a web-based contactless order and pay solution that allows guests to order food and drinks from their phone to their location.

BIOMILQ – is a women-owned, science-led, and mother centered start-up that is on a mission to provide the next generation every opportunity to thrive by producing cultured breastmilk that offers supplemental nutrition to mother’s milk with the convenience of formula.

BonBowl – Bonbowl is an induction cooktop paired with patent-pending cookware, designed to allow you to cook for one. The bowl is designed so that you can cook and eat from the same dish. Bonbowl also offers single serving recipes that are specifically designed to be cooked in 15 minutes or less.

Botrista – The Botrista DrinkBot is the next generation drink dispenser for restaurants. The patented technology can dispense more natural ingredients which tend to have higher fiber or pulp levels, like juice concentrates or even as thick as honey.

Breville/Polyscience – Breville|PolyScience is a manufacturer of cutting-edge equipment for chefs and mixologists, including sous vide immersion circulators, the Control ºFreak, the Smoking Gun Pro, Anti-Griddle, Sonicprep, Rotary Vacuum Evaporator, and other culinary technologies. The company has just released the HydroPro and HydroPro Plus sous vide immersion circulators.

CHEF iQ – The CHEF iQ Smart Cooker is an electric pressure cooker with unique features like a built-in scale, OTA firmware updates, and a connected app with over 200 included guided recipes.

CocoTerra – CocoTerra has developed the world’s first tabletop chocolate maker. CocoTerra lets you create custom chocolate from scratch in just two hours. You get to choose your chocolate flavorings, ingredients, designs, and decorations. Make chocolate your way, anytime you want.

Cuzen Matcha – An innovative at-home matcha system consisting of Matcha Maker and Matcha Leaf.

Drop – Drop is a smart kitchen platform with its KitchenOS serving over 100 different appliance models from brands like Bosch, Instant Brands, Panasonic, LG Electronics and Thermomix. The company specializes in recipe and kitchen appliance technology, connecting the whole cooking journey, effortlessly.

Edamam – Edamam licenses and provides via API nutrition data to food, health and wellness businesses. We have built the largest, broadest and deepest dataset of nutrition data with over 5 million recipes and 800K+ foods all analyzed and tagged for every nutrient, allergen, lifestyle diet and chronic condition.

Else Labs – Else Labs is the maker of Oliver, an expert chef, recipe library, meal planner and shopping assistant all in one. This robot chef replicates the timing, patience and skill of a chef at the stovetop leading to the creation of dynamic and delicious meals cooked to perfection, every time.

Ember – Ember Travel Mug² and Ember Mug² are the most advanced coffee mugs on the market, allowing individuals to set and maintain their preferred drinking temperature for hot beverages.

Grubtech – Grubtech’s product suite encompasses the entire end to end operations from demand generation, food aggregator integration, in-kitchen operations and last mile delivery integration.

HakkoBako – Fermentation Chambers for professional flavor developers

Hestan Cue – Hestan Smart Cooking provides the latest in temperature sensing cookware and leading connectivity solutions. Hestan Smart Cooking has pioneered precise temperature control for the stovetop and offers a variety of services ranging from hardware manufacturing, app development, to content creation, and more.

Minnow – Contact-free Pickup Pods take the worry out of food pickup and delivery by keeping food secure and people safe. Amazon Locker for food.

MyAir – MyAir develops plant-based nutrition bars with a personalized edge. The company’s plant-based formulations (infused in nutrition bars) are tailored to the consumer’s unique stress profile and cognitive needs.

Nymble – Home food robot. Julia, a home robot that helps you treat yourself to world food everyday, without having to spend time in the kitchen cooking it yourself. The food is cooked using ingredients you trust, all from the comfort of your home at the press of a button.

Pantri – An online platform that enables your smart appliances to shop automatically for the items they consume.

PantryChic – Simplify recipe preparation and ingredient organization with the PantryChic Smart Storage System. This multifunctional appliance stores, measures, auto-converts, dispenses and weighs ingredients.

SamsungNext/Whisk – Whisk powers the creation, discovery, personalization and monetization of food content online, in-store and at home. Whisk was acquired by Samsung in 2019.

Satis.AI – Satis.AI is an AI powered operational platform for restaurant kitchens aimed at improving decision making and reducing mistakes. The core of the platform uses computer vision to do object detection, object tracking and action recognition, enabling real time feedback to staff and connected devices

SIGMADESIGN – SIGMADESIGN supports food tech industries what it calls ‘Protoduction’. The company bridges the middle ground between prototyping and full-scale manufacturing.

Sojourn – Technology for last meter meal and grocery delivery. Computer vision platform and supply chain technology that can integrate with existing navigation techniques of delivery services and applications.

SpoonShot – Spoonshot delivers food & beverage innovation intelligence by leveraging AI and food science.

Tasteboosters – Tasteboosters makes SpoonTEK, a new tongue sensory utensil that adds a mild electric current to food (which excites the taste buds) to enhance flavor, heighten taste and improve after-taste.

The Weapon – Your beverage cans dedicated home entertainment – dispensed ice cold or hot from you mobile app.

Yo-Kai Express – Autonomous Restaurant Solutions using highly advanced technology to freshly serve a gourmet bowl in under 60 seconds 24 hours a day.

Zymmo – Zymmo gives independent chefs the power to market and manage every aspect of their careers, while providing foodies with amazing food experiences through their chef-meal marketplace.

