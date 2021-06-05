Food Tech News: Promising Mealworm Research, Miller Lite Shoezie, and Rewards for Eating Organic Yogurt

Throughout the week, we gathered some interesting tidbits of food tech news we wanted to share, including:

Study finds that mealworm protein and milk protein are similar

Researchers at Maastricht University in the Netherlands conducted a study on the nutritional value of mealworm protein and found that it shares similar properties to milk protein. Mealworm protein contains all nine amino acids, and like milk protein, facilitates muscle growth. Additionally, both are absorbed and digested in the body similarly. Ynsect, an insect food start-up, supplied the mealworms for the study. Various insects are commonly found in diets throughout the world, but Western culture certainly seems to shy away from this source of protein. Raising insects like mealworms is considered to be more sustainable than raising pork, cattle, and chicken because they use considerably less land and emit vastly fewer greenhouse gases. Mealworm milk anyone?

Stonyfield Organic will pay you to eat organic yogurt

Stonyfield Organic, producers of dairy products, announced that starting today (June 5th) it will pay people for choosing to eat organic yogurt products. To get in on this deal, you must post a photo to Instagram eating organic yogurt from any brand using the hashtag #YogurtTradeUp. In exchange, Stonyfield will ship you $5 Visa Prepaid Card, a case of 5.3 oz cups of Stonyfield yogurt, and a packet of sunflower seeds. The catch is that there is a limited supply of free yogurt (amount undisclosed) and the selfie must be uploaded between the times of 8 am – 8 pm EST. The company shared that it is hosting this to encourage consumers to see the value of eating organic products and how what we eat affects the environment.

Miller Lite releases the “shoezie” for Father’s Day

Miller Lite and New Balance partnered to create what they are calling a “Shoezie”, which is a combination of a shoe and beer koozie. The concept was created for the upcoming Father’s Day holiday, and aims to appeal to the fashion of middle-aged dads and their light beer-drinking habits. The design of the shoe is inspired by New Balance’s 624 Trainer, often considered a classic “dad” shoe. There will be a limited supply of the Shoezie, which is launching June 10th at 10 am on the Shoezie website.

Competition for an innovative vegan food service product

Copper Branch, a plant-based restaurant chain, and Vegan Women Summit are partnering to host the Plant-Powered Glow Up Contest, a product pitch competition that will award a food service contract to a vegan and women-led or founded business. Criteria set forth by the competition detailed that ideally the product will fit in with the Copper Branch menu, be healthy, differentiated, and aligned with the company’s mission. The winning product will become a menu item this Fall at select Copper Branch locations in the U.S. and Canada. The contest opened at the start of this week and will close on June 30th; it is free for anyone who meets the requirements to enter.

