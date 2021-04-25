Food Tech Show Live: AB InBev Enters Alt-Protein Game

The usual Spoon gang got together this week to talk food tech with special guest Riana Lynn, longtime food tech entrepreneur and CEO of Journey Foods.
This stories we discuss on this week’s show include:
- Robot servers are now bringing drinks and overpriced food to Houston Rockets fans at Toyota Center
- Amazon is bringing Palm Pay to WholeFoods
- Eat Just has notched another first with cultured meat in that they are going to be the first to deliver it to a consumer’s home. They’d partnered up with FoodPanda to do so in Singapore.
- Clara Foods is partnering up with ABInBev’s innovation arm to scale up production of their animal-free egg products using microbial fermentation
You can find the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also just click play below:
Leave a Reply