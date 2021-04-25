Close Ad

Food Tech Show Live: AB InBev Enters Alt-Protein Game

by Michael Wolf
The usual Spoon gang got together this week to talk food tech with special guest Riana Lynn, longtime food tech entrepreneur and CEO of Journey Foods.

This stories we discuss on this week’s show include:

You can find the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also just click play below:

