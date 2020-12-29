How to Help Nashville Restaurant Workers Impacted by the Christmas Day Bombing

After an already devastating year (pandemic, tornadoes), the restaurant industry in Nashville, Tennessee experienced yet-another setback when a Christmas Day bombing took out dozens of businesses along the city’s Second Avenue, including multiple bars and restaurants. The alleged suicide bombing happened around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 25 in Nashville’s popular downtown area. No other fatalities have been reported, and there were only a few minor injuries.

That said, damage to both physical space and people’s livelihoods was severe, especially for restaurants.

Restaurants workers already struggling from COVID-19-related shutdowns and restrictions now find themselves without a place to go to work and therefore without a job for the foreseeable future.

In response, many people have flocked to GoFundMe to set up and/or donate to pages for workers impacted by these sudden losses of restaurant jobs and businesses. Funds donated to these pages will go towards both the restaurants themselves and the employees impacted by the destruction.

So far:

This list will likely grow over the next several days, so be sure to check back for updates. If you’re a Spoon reader in Nashville that knows of a fundraising page on GoFundMe or another site for restaurants, drop us a line to let us know.

