Imperfect Foods Will Be a Net-Zero Carbon Company by 2030

Online grocer Imperfect Foods announced today its pledge to become a net-zero carbon operation by 2030. Via a press release sent to The Spoon, the company claims this timeline is 10 years ahead of most major retailers and 20 years ahead of the Paris Agreement Deadline.

Imperfect began as a service that rescued surplus fruits and veggies from supermarkets to sell at discounted prices to customers. A few successful fundraises later, the company is a full-fledged online grocer selling not just rescued produce but also meat, dairy, and pantry staples from other environmentally conscious companies.

To track its carbon footprint, Imperfect has partnered with Watershed, a software platform that measures a business’s carbon footprint across every touchpoint of its supply chain. Speaking in today’s press release, Imperfect said that through Watershed’s platform, the company can see which parts of its supply chain are emitting greenhouse gases and redesign operations based on that information.

Imperfect laid out a few steps for going net-zero carbon. It plans to have its first “zero-waste-to-landfill” facility operational by 2022, and a total of six such facilities operational by 2025. All six fulfillment centers will run off renewable power by 2026, and the company’s vehicle fleet will be electric by 2027. Finally, improving regional sourcing by 15 percent is a near-term goal, slated for 2022.

Imperfect’s announcement today is the latest in a string of recent stories about food companies’ various sustainability efforts, from Just Salad’s zero waste delivery aspirations to Burger King’s reusable cup program. Sweetgreen a chain that has pledged to go carbon neutral by 2027, is also using Watershed to track its carbon footprint.

There are also a few grocery-specific developments around sustainability of late. Kroger’s Zero Hunger/Zero Waste program addresses many sustainability issues, and Aldi says it will shift to sustainable packaging by 2025. Walmart, meanwhile, has a goal of reaching zero emissions by 2040.

For its part, Imperfect’s goal is to go beyond just sustainable food sourcing and “ensure [that] each internal process ladders up to an operationally net-zero carbon business model.”

