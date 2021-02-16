Redefine Meat Raises a $29M Series A Round for its 3D-Printed Plant-Based Meats

Israeli plant-based meat startup Redefine Meat announced today that it has closed a $29 million Series A round of funding. The round was led by Happiness Capital and Hanaco Ventures with participation from CPT Capital, Losa Group, Sake Bosch, and K3 Ventures. This brings the total amount raised by Redefine to $35 million.

Redefine Meat uses 3D-printing technology along with ingredients it calls “Alt-Fat,” “Alt-Muscle,” and “Alt-Blood” to create whole cuts of plant-based meat that mimic animal-based meat. The company has also mapped out 70 sensorial parameters that let it control factors such as texture, juiciness, fat distribution and mouthfeel.

Last June, Redefine Meat announced that it had achieved high-production of its industrial-level 3D-printing capabilities, allowing the company to print 50 steaks in an hour. In its press announcement today, Redefine Meat said its new large-scale production facility will be completed later this year.

Last month, Redefine Meat announced that it had partnered with Israeli meat distributor Best Meister, which allowed Redefine’s 3D printed meats to be distributed across Israel. Through that arrangement, Redefine said would bring its plant-based meats to market in Israel sometime during Q1 of this year, starting with high-end butchers and restaurants.

February has actually been a pretty active month in the world of 3D-printed alternative proteins. Revo Foods (formerly Legendary Vish) announced it is using its 3D printing technology to create salmon sashimi. And cultured-meat startup Aleph Farms said that it had successfully 3D-bioprinted a ribeye steak.

Redefine Meat is working on other cuts of plant-based meat and said it will use its new funding to expand its meat portfolio, support its commercial launch and international growth throughout this year.



