Redefine Meat Announces Distribution of 3D-Printed Meat Through Israeli Meat Distributor

Redefine Meat, producers of 3D-printed meat made from plant ingredients, announced this week its new partnership with Israeli meat distributor, Best Meister. This new partnership will enable Redefine Meats to distribute its 3D-printed meat products throughout Israel. Additionally, the two companies hosted a tasting through a food truck in a small town outside of Tel-Aviv, Israel to introduce the public to its products.

According to the press release, the strategic partnership with Best Meister will enable Redefine Meat to brings its 3D printed meat to market in Israel sometime in the first quarter of 2021. The company plans on first distributing its products to high-end restaurants and butchers.

The pilot tasting gave Redefine Meat an opportunity to receive feedback from consumers on its alternative meat product. The food truck tasting offered customers, who were unaware that the products were not animal meat, a variety of traditional Mediterranean dishes that showcased the 3D-printed plant-based meat. The dishes were served with minimal condiments and toppings so the flavor and texture of the 3D-printed meat could come through on its own. Around 600 customers came to the tasting and over 1,000 dishes were served, causing the tasting to sell out in five hours.

Redefine Meat creates its 3D meat from three different components, including what the company calls Alt-Muscle, Alt-Fat, and Alt-Blood. The company’s patented 3D printer layers these three ingredients to create the realistic texture of muscle and tissue. Through this process, the company can develop different cuts of beef, lamb, pork, and other species.

In Israel, Redefine Meat is not the only 3D-printed Meat company; SavorEats is another Israeli 3D meat startup that went public last year on Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. In Spain, NovaMeat produces 3D printed meat made from plant ingredients, with products ranging from steak and pork. Last summer, KFC Russia made the announcement that it would begin developing methods to produce 3D-printed chicken nuggets.

Although 3D-printed meat is currently not a permanent menu item in restaurants or a grocery store staple, Redefine Meat’s successful tasting and new partnership may bring this alternative meat closer to these channels.

