The Food Tech Show: Cultured Meat’s Big Month

This week the Spoon editorial team got together to talk about the latest food tech news, including whether or not cultured meat would venture into, well, humans.
We all got grossed out (well, most of us) and decided a Mike Burger is a bad idea. But we did agree the food industry will have to address some of the more ethical questions around cultured meat as the ease and cost to replicate cells comes down over time.
Other (not so gross) stories we discuss on the pod also include:
- The big month that cultured meat has had, including Eat Just’s regulatory approval to sell cultured meat in Singapore
- Pink Dot using Postmates’ Serve robot in West Hollywood
- The Wall Street Journal’s look at the future of drone delivery and the impact on home design
- The Spoon’s holiday gift guide
As always, you can listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts) or just click play below.
