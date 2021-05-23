Transcript: Excerpts From a Recent Conversation With Eat Just’s Josh Tetrick

One of my favorite topics to get Eat Just's CEO Josh Tetrick talking on is the four-step process it will take to get cultivated meat out of the lab and onto our plates. We landed on that topic recently during a conversation about his company's latest fundraise and the fact that Eat Just is now selling its GOOD cultivated chicken product at more than one restaurant — and planning to do so at thousands more in the future.

"I do not think conventional meat will be on the global collective menu in the future," he said, flatly.

By “in the future,” he didn’t mean next year. Anyone who keeps an eye on the cultivated meat industry knows there are many, many hurdles to leap before we’re eating cultivated Big Macs. For companies actually making the products and/or accompanying technologies, there’s still much to do around improving growth media, bioprocess design, and many other things. And, of course, more companies must get regulatory approval to sell in more countries.

Nonetheless, the aforementioned shift towards cultivated meat is happening. Restaurants are a major part of that process, as is the task of educating consumers about what cultivated meat actually is (“It doesn’t taste like meat. It is meat”) and why the heck we need it in the first place.

