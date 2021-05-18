A Virtual Restaurant Brand to Support Bitcoin, ‘Take On’ Big Pizza

Bitcoin Pizza Day is coming up, which makes it an apt time to launch a bitcoin-themed virtual pizza restaurant. Anthony Pompliano, an entrepreneur and investor, announced today he is launching Bitcoin Pizza, a pop-up restaurant brand that will partner with independent pizza shops to deliver pies from May 22–29. (May 22 is the official Bitcoin Pizza Day.)

May 22, otherwise known as Bitcoin Pizza Day, will mark the 11-year anniversary of the world’s first commercial transaction done with digital currency — for two pizzas, as it happens. Papa John’s provided the pies at the time, but don’t expect it or any other major chains to be a part of Pompliano’s pop-up shop this weekend. The brand’s website flatly states that “Bitcoin Pizza is the first decentralized pizza brand uniting our favorite neighborhood pizzerias under one roof to take on Big Pizza.”

To do that, the brand has partnered with indie shops around the country, which will make and deliver a special menu of five different pies. Sides and drinks will also be available. Customers can order for delivery or pickup from the Bitcoin Pizza website. So far, participating cities include San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, Austin, Houston, Miami, Washington, D.C., NYC, Boston, and Chicago. More are slated to be announced.

Proceeds go to the participating restaurants, and some to the Human Rights Foundation’s Bitcoin Development Fund. “Every pizza benefits open-source developers working to make the Bitcoin network more private, decentralized, and resilient,” states the Bitcoin Pizza website.

There’s just one thing Bitcoin Pizza doesn’t do: accept crypto for currency. Right now, customers that order pizzas can pay with a credit card or Google Pay. According to an interview with Restaurant Business, Bitcoin Pizza is looking into adding crypto as a payment option. Which would make sense, given all of the above.

Bitcoin Pizza is a temporary brand for now. According to Popchew, with whom Pompliano worked to launch Bitcoin Pizza, the brand will relaunch as a permanent operation in the near future.

