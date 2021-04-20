Big Idea Ventures Unveils the Third Cohort for Alt-Protein Accelerator

Food tech investment firm Big Idea Ventures (BIV) this week unveiled the companies chosen for Cohort 3 of its alt-protein-focused accelerator program. Fifteen early-stage startups will participate in the five-month-long program, either in NYC or Singapore, according to a press release sent to The Spoon.

BIV looks for companies developing both plant-based and cultured protein products and ingredients. Food tech companies related to the alt-protein space are also considered. Past program participants include companies from the plant-based protein space, cultured protein, and corresponding technologies. Evo, MeliBio, and WTH Foods have all taken part in the program.

BIV says its third cohort is focused on sustainably feeding a growing world population.To that end, chosen companies include:

NYC Program:

AquaCultured Foods : A seafood alternative using microbial fermentation

: A seafood alternative using microbial fermentation The Frauxmagerie : A plant-based cheese using cultures without dairy

: A plant-based cheese using cultures without dairy Innocent Meat : A B2B cell-based meat production system

: A B2B cell-based meat production system incrEDIBLE : An edible cutlery to reduce single-use plastics

: An edible cutlery to reduce single-use plastics Blue Ridge Bantam : A cell-based ground and whole-cut turkey

: A cell-based ground and whole-cut turkey New Breed Meats : Plant-based burgers, grounds and sausages

: Plant-based burgers, grounds and sausages Plant Ranch: Plant-based Mexican meats

Singapore Program:

Angie’s Tempeh : Tempeh fermentation technology to create protein-rich foods

: Tempeh fermentation technology to create protein-rich foods Animal Alternative Technologies : Cell-based meat services including bioreactors and software

: Cell-based meat services including bioreactors and software Farmsow : A B2B ingredients company developing sustainable alternatives to tropical oils and animal fats

: A B2B ingredients company developing sustainable alternatives to tropical oils and animal fats GreenGourmet Foods : Plant-based dairy

: Plant-based dairy Haofood : Alternative chicken protein from peanut focused on the Asian market

: Alternative chicken protein from peanut focused on the Asian market MAD Foods: A plant-based beverage

Two companies — plant-based yogurt maker Wellme and a food tech startup called Meat. The End — will participate in both NYC and Singapore.

Beside $125,000 in cash investment and $75,000 on in-kind investment, chosen companies also get access to co-working space, including test kitchens, for the duration of the program, as well as mentorship and networking opportunities.

BIV is also currently taking applications for Cohort IV, which will take place during summer 2021. Applications are taken on a rolling basis.

