Cashierless Checkout Startup Imagr Expanding into Europe, Says Pilots Cost €65,000

New Zealand-based startup, Imagr announced today that it is expanding its cashierless checkout services into Europe and opening an office in Amsterdam, The Netherlands next month.

Imagr is part of a rising cohort of cashierless checkout startups that create more automated retail experiences for shoppers. Imagr’s particular solution uses smart baskets and shopping carts equipped with cameras to recognize items placed inside. The carts tally up everything the shopper keeps and charges the user automatically in conjunction with the Imagr mobile phone app.

Up until now, IMAGR had focused on the Asia-Pacific region, providing its checkout technology to three stores across Aukland, New Zealand and Tokyo and Osaka Japan. According to a press release emailed to The Spoon, Imagr has finalized deals with two European retailers.

In addition to its European expansion news, Imagr provided something we haven’t heard from other cashierless checkout startups: pricing information. Imagr says that full store system pilots of its smart cart solutions start at €65,000 (~$77,600 USD).

Smart carts is its own robust subsector of the burgeoning cashierless checkout market. Smart carts don’t require the physical installation of cameras into the stores themselves. Instead, a retailer swaps out their existing shopping carts for the more high-tech smart carts. Because there is no buildout into the store, smart carts could prove to be appealing to retailers looking to experiment with the technology. Other players in the smart cart space include Caper, Veeve, Tracxpoint, Storewide Active Intelligence, and Amazon.

Cashierless checkout has had a busy year so far in 2021. AiFi partnered with European convenience store chain Wundermart to build out 1,000 stores. And here in the U.S. Standard Cognition raised $150 million for its solution.

With the global pandemic pushing retailers to create more contactless retail experiences, we’re going to see a lot more expansion announcements from cashierless checkout startups around the world.

Get The Spoon in Your Inbox Leave this field empty if you're human: