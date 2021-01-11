CES 2021: Samsung’s Bot Handy Helps with Dishes (and Pours You Wine)

Samsung stormed out of the CES 2021 gate today, announcing a trio of home robots aimed at helping humans around the house. Samsung announced a vacuuming robot, a care assistant robot, and a robot that we are most concerned with here — a robot that will help with dirty dishes and pour you a glass of wine.

According to the press announcement:

Samsung Bot Handy will rely on advanced AI to recognize and pick up objects of varying sizes, shapes and weights, becoming an extension of you and helping you with work around the house. Samsung Bot Handy will be able to tell the difference between the material composition of various objects, utilizing the appropriate amount of force to grab and move around household items and objects, working as your trusted partner to help with house chores like cleaning up messy rooms or sorting out the dishes after a meal.

The press release didn’t provide many more details, but CNET reports that the Handy is able to become taller or shorter, and that its gripper hands can put dishes in a dishwasher, pour a glass of wine or put flowers in a vase.

At CES last year, LG and Samsung showed off kitchen robots, which featured installed, articulating arms helping make meals. The Handy seems a bit more… practical and realistic. Rather than needing a kitchen renovation to get some robotic help, the robot scurries around on its own. Plus, the Handy seems like it could even be more useful. Cooking in the kitchen can be fun, cleaning up dirty dishes really isn’t. So yes, let’s hand that task off to a robot (they can top off my glass when they’re done).

Get The Spoon in Your Inbox Leave this field empty if you're human: