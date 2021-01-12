Delivery Hero Launches its Own VC Fund, DX Ventures, to Invest Across Food Tech

Global food delivery service Delivery Hero announced today the official launch of its own venture capital fund that will invest in food, delivery, and other areas of the food industry. Called DX Ventures, the fund has a dedicated pool of long-term capital to devote to companies working in on-demand services, food tech, fintech, artificial intelligence, and logistics, according to a press release sent to The Spoon.

Duncan McIntyre, Managing Director of DX Ventures, said the fund was something Delivery Hero has been thinking about for a number of years, and that investments into other companies is a strong part of how the service has been built over the years. “We’ve made about $500 million [in] minority investments over the last couple years,” he told me over the phone recently. Out of the success of those investments came the next obvious step: formalizing the concept of Delivery Hero as an investor. Hence, DX Ventures.

The fund will start off with a focus on early-stage companies, such as those at Series A level. “The aim of the fund is to look at industries and areas that are going to be disruptive over the next 10 years,” McIntyre said. That could include food delivery, but it might also include adjacent areas, such as alternative proteins, packaging alternatives, or supply chain features.

He added that DX Ventures will also look for companies that compliment the core Delivery Hero platform. Delivery Hero, for example, has added grocery delivery to its list of services (see the company’s $360 million acquisition of InstaShop last year). McIntyre suggested that companies contributing to the grocery delivery sector might be appropriate candidates to receive investment from DX Ventures. Other examples might include companies that can improve the restaurant delivery experience by providing better tracking, shorter delivery windows, lower price points, or healthier food options. “There’s a lot of efficiency to be gained in the food system,” said McIntyre.

All of the above examples are hypothetical at this point, as DX Ventures has yet to announce any companies it is investing in. At the moment, the fund is actively looking for companies in which to invest over the long term.

Potential companies can be located anywhere geographically speaking, though the fund will also focus on markets where Delivery Hero already has a presence. At the moment, that includes no less than 50 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and North Africa.

DX Ventures will be independently managed from Delivery Hero.

