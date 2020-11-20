Everytable Raises $16M to Fight Food Insecurity With Delivery

Social-enterprise-meets-restaurant-business Everytable announced this week it had closed a $16 million Series B funding round to continue its fight against food insecurity. The round was led by Creadev with participation from Kaiser Permanente Ventures, Candide Group, Gratitude Railroad Ventures, Desert Bloom Food Ventures, and Kimball Musk. This round brings Everytable’s total funding to $18.5 million.

Company founder Sam Polk started Everytable in 2015, after leaving Wall Street, with the idea of selling grab-and-go meals priced according to the neighborhoods in which they were sold. Everytable’s main mission was — and still is — to make nutritious meals accessible to everyone, regardless of their socio-economic bracket.

The Los Angeles-based company has since added a meal subscription service where users choose meals from a rotating menu. Everytable chefs prep the food in a central commissary kitchen, while the company’s delivery team delivers the food. Like grab-and-go items, meals are priced according to the area in which they are headed, so that affluent customers will pay a little more than those facing food insecurity.

Customers an also get meals from a number of Everytable’s own brick-and-mortar stores around Los Angeles.

That food insecurity affects one in eight Americans, according to data from Feeding America. Unsurprisingly, this lack of access to nutritious food has become an even more urgent issue since the pandemic hit. In response, and in addition to its retail efforts, Everytable has also been delivering meals to those most in need, including homebound elderly people, the homeless, and community college students who would ordinarily rely on their schools’ meal plans. The company said in today’s press release it has donated more than 4 million meals to Los Angeles residents, which has also led to the company’s scaling production from about 30,000 meals per week to 180,000.

Everytable says the new funding will help it expand throughout Southern California via new grab-and-go stores, partnerships with institutional foodservice outlets, and new postal codes eligible for the company’s subscription service.

For the holidays, the company is also currently running its Pay It Forward program, done in partnership with YWCA Greater Los Angeles and Genesis Motors, both of whom will match donations. Individuals can donate a meal for $6.50 or a care package with five meals for $29.00. The cost of delivering the food is included in the donation.

