Food Tech Show Live: Sony Invests in our Robot Chef Future

The Spoon team recently got together on Clubhouse to talk about some of the most interesting food tech and future food stories of the week. This time around, we were also joined by food tech investor Brian Frank.
The stories we talked about this week include:
- Cell-Cultured Fish Startup Bluu Biosciences Raises €7 million
- The Rise of ‘Premium’ Cultured Meat Startups
- Sony Invests in Analytical Flavor Systems and our Robot Chef Future
- NASA Harvest Partners with CropX to Combine Soil Monitoring and Satellite Data
- Ex-WeWorkers Launching Santa, A Hybrid ‘Retail Experience’ Startup Focused on ‘Small US Cities’
