Founders of PeaPod Launch Sifter, a Grocery Site for People with Dietary Restrictions

The founders of one of the earliest online grocery sites, PeaPod, announced this week the launch of a new grocery platform called Sifter (hat tip: Grocery Dive). The new platform is essentially an online shopping cart that allows customers to put together grocery lists based on dietary preferences, allergens, and medical conditions, and send that list on to partner retailers for fulfillment.

On Sifter’s website, shoppers select different “SiftTags,” which allow them to select different dietary and allergen filters. If you are managing a health condition, like IBS or diabetes, for example, the site then populates items that are identified as acceptable for these conditions. The RecipeSifter feature on the site enables a customer to paste in the URL of different recipes, and the site will determine if the recipe is acceptable for your dietary preferences, allergens, medical conditions, etc. Sifter will then show all of the ingredients listed in the recipe, and allow you to add these items to your cart.

Once grocery items are selected on the Sifter’s site, the customer is then directed to the retailer’s site to complete the purchase. As of right now, Sifter has partnered with retailers like Stop & Shop, Giant Foods, Walmart, and Amazon to fulfill the grocery orders. Though, it should be noted, a single retailer might not be able to fulfill all of the items on a particular list.

Since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, the use of online grocery shopping has seen a spike, and it is predicted that by 2024 that online grocery shopping will be adopted by 55% of consumers in the US. Sifted is one of a crop of new companies looking to help people with dietary restrictions get their food. Through Dinner Daily, customers are offered personal meal planning and can shop for ingredients through stores like Kroger, Ralph’s, and Fred Meyers. eMeals partnered with Albertsons and Safeway to fulfill groceries needed for the meal recommendations it provides.

Sifter is available now throughout North America.

