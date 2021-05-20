Freight Farms Launches Its Greenery S Vertical Farm System

Freight Farms, best known for its controlled environment agriculture (CEA) tech made for small spaces, this week unveiled Greenery S, the latest model of the company’s vertical container farm system. This is the tenth generation of the Greenery and includes “a fresh suite of features,” according to a press release sent to The Spoon.

Said features are many, and include improvements to Freight Farm’s proprietary LED lighting system, which is meant to mimic the light spectrum of the sun. With the Greenery S, farmers can adjust that spectrum as well as light intensity and duration according to the needs of each individual crop. Other new features include greater controls for elements like humidity and cooling, as well as more cameras and expansion room for sensors. The latter two items on that list are crucial when it comes to uploading data to the Freight Farms network growers can then access to monitor their plants.

The farm’s automation software, farmhand, includes a new feature called Recipes. With the feature, growers choose the crop within the app and the software automatically calculates light, temperature, and humidity levels for the plants, based on data collected from past harvests in the Freight Farms network.

Typically, this type of farm gets referred to as a “container farm,” since it’s usually housed in a refurbed shipping container. Another term floating around out there is “prefabricated modular farm,” which doesn’t roll off the tongue so easily but might be a more accurate descriptor of what’s going on. The container in which the farm lives is less important than the actual system running the farm, which can be adapted to run everything from a single-unit farm behind a school or grocery store to multi-unit setups like those of Square Roots. Theoretically, you could take a Freight Farms setup and stick it inside a different type of closed-off structure and it would do the same thing.

For now, however, Freight Farms is sticking to shipping containers, as they are easily adaptable to the vertical farming environment. The company said this week it services more than 500 trained farmers across 48 U.S. states and more than 32 countries. Those interested can reserve a Greenery S model now.

Get The Spoon in Your Inbox Leave this field empty if you're human: