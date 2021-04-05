Indian Food Delivery Startup Swiggy Raises $800 Million

India-based food delivery startup, Swiggy, has raised an addition $800 million in funding, The Economic Times reported today. The round was led by Falcon Edge, Amansa Capital, Think Investments, Carmignac and Goldman Sachs, with participation from new investment from sovereign wealth funds Qatar Investment Authority and GIC of Singapore. This brings the total amount of funding raised by Swiggy to roughly $2.4 billion.

India went on a severe national lockdown during the pandemic last year and Swiggy reportedly saw its daily business drop to processing fewer than one million orders a day, down from three million prior to the pandemic. The strict measures forced Swiggy to cut more than 2,000 jobs and scale back on its ghost kitchen ambitions.

But the Economic Times writes that food delivery was designated an essential service by the Indian government and that since then, both Swiggy, and its rival, Zomato have rebounded. Each company recorded their highest levels of business on December 31.

In an internal email sent out to the company (and viewed by The Economic Times) announcing the new funding, Swiggy Co-Founder and CEO, Sriharsha Majety wrote:

The fundraise gives us a lot more firepower than the planned investments for our current business lines. Given our unfettered ambition though, we will continue to seed/experiment new offerings for the future that may be ready for investments later.

With its new funding, Swiggy is now valued at $5 billion. The fundraise and new valuation come as Zomato, which is valued at $5.5 billion is prepping to go public later this year.

Get The Spoon in Your Inbox Leave this field empty if you're human: