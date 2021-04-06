Netherlands-Based Schouten Launches Plant-Based Beef and Chicken

Despite the fact that the Netherlands is smaller than the US state of West Virgina, there are 60 companies and research centers focused specifically on plant-based proteins throughout the country. And one of the first plant-based companies in the Netherlands, Schouten, announced this week the launch of two new high-protein plant-based chicken and beef products.

Schouten has been producing meat alternatives using plant-based ingredients since 1990. The company has a vast portfolio of plant-based meat alternatives, including sausages, schnitzels, burgers, mincemeat, strips, and nuggets. All of the products are suitable for vegetarians, and some are suitable for vegans.

The company’s new plant-based beef and chicken pieces are vegan and are low in both cholesterol and sodium. The chicken alternative contains 18.3 grams of protein per 100 grams and is made from a combination of wheat and pea protein. The beef alternative contains 22.7 grams of protein per 100 grams and is made from soy, wheat, and pea protein.

In addition to being a rich country for agriculture and food companies, the Netherlands is considered a leading country in the plant-based space. The demand for vegan alternatives has steadily increased over the past few years in the country, and in 2018, a government advisory board in the Netherlands recommended that citizens reduce meat intake to cut back on greenhouse gas emissions.

Another large player in the Netherlands’ plant-based space is Vivera, which produces more traditional cuts of plant-based like burgers and chicken tenders, but also boasts unique products like garlic kiev. SoFine Foods started making tofu in the Netherlands in the 1960’s, and now the company’s portfolio includes plant-based fish, cheese, and meat alternatives. All of Vegafit’s products are vegan, and the company produces nuggets, schnitzel, burgers, steak, and fish sticks.

Schouten’s new products will be available for retailers worldwide and companies in the food processing industry. The company does not offer its plant-based products direct to consumer, but works globally with retailers, brand manufactures, and fast food chains.

