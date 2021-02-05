Ordrslip Announces Integration With DoorDash for Restaurant Delivery

Restaurant tech company Ordrslip this week announced a partnership with DoorDash’s white label fulfillment platform, DoorDash Drive. Through the partnership, restaurants with mobile-order platforms powered by Ordrslip’s technology can use the DoorDash network to fulfill delivery orders.

Ordrslip’s pitch to restaurants is that the company’s technology allows businesses to create their own branded mobile apps without having to invest the millions of dollars and countless hours typically required to create sophisticated order-and-pay apps from scratch.

From the restaurant customer’s perspective, the app looks and functions as if it were completely owned and powered by the restaurant. On the back end, the Ordrslip SaaS system powers each transaction, and provides features such as order-ahead and payment capabilities, POS integration (with Clover or Square), order tracking, and, of course, delivery integration.

Ordrslip announced a similar partnership with Postmates (now a part of Uber) in 2020.

Giving restaurants the ability to process transactions in-house has become an increasingly important topic since the start of the industry-wide shift to digital. Doing so lets businesses pay less in commission fees to third-party delivery services. It should be noted, however, that some commission fee is still required on orders that utilize DoorDash or Postmates for the last mile of delivery. Other systems, such as those of Toast and Ritual, offer similar packages. For a restaurant to entirely bypass a commission fee on delivery orders, they would have to conduct delivery via a service like ShiftPixy, which provides drivers in addition to powering restaurants’ digital properties.

Restaurants that do large volumes of takeout orders would benefit from a technology like Ordrslip’s, since a third-party service like DoorDash is not involved in the process. However, said third-party services appear to be getting hip to this idea: just this week, Uber Eats announced it is waiving the commission fee for pickup orders through June 30, 2021. Doubtless the battle over who owns the takeout/pickup order process is just heating up.

Ordrslip licenses its tech to restaurants for a flat $100/month fee and is available to restaurants across the entire U.S.

