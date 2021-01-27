Peggs, a Plant-Based Egg Made From Chickpeas, Will Soon Launch on Kickstarter

The plant-based egg space is rapidly expanding, with the category growing 228 percent in the past two years. Eat JUST is one of the biggest names in this category, but other plant-based egg companies have begun making a name for themselves. California-based Peggs is one of the more recent companies to join this space, and the company will be launching a Kickstarter campaign on January 27th for its plant-based egg.

To learn more about Pegg’s product and upcoming Kickstarter launch, I spoke with the founder of Peggs, Grace O’Brien. Peggs comes in powder form, and can be used to make classic egg dishes like a scramble or omelet, and can also be used for baking. The main ingredients in Peggs are chickpea flour, potato, and flax.

Currently, the protein content of Peggs is not on par with real eggs; each serving of Peggs’ eggs contains about 2 grams of protein while real eggs have around 6 grams. O’Brien said that the company is focused on the flavor of the product, but are also working to increase the protein content of its plant-based eggs. The company hopes to soon use chickpea protein isolate, which is higher in protein than chickpea flour, as its main ingredient.

Chickpea is a promising ingredient in the plant-based space due to its versatility, protein content, and neutral flavor, and several other companies in the plant-based space are capitalizing on these characteristics. Israel-based company InnovoPro raised $15 million in funding last year for its chickpea-based protein powder for B2B use. ChickP, also located in Israel, produces a chickpea protein isolate and chickpea starch for different food applications.

When Peggs becomes available for direct to consumers purchase in late Spring of 2021, the retail price will be around $6 per bag, which equates to about a half dozen eggs. O’Brien said the goal is to eventually lower the price so Peggs’ eggs are equal cost to organic eggs. The product will be available for pre-order when the Kickstarter launches, and a two-bag minimum purchase, for $12, is required. Products purchased through Kickstarter will ship in May 2021. The company aims to raise $37K through the campaign.

