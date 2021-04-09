Podcast: Talking the Future of Food With Seth Goldman

For most, founding one of the original better-for-you brands in Honest Tea and eventually selling it to Coca-Cola would be enough of a lifetime achievement.

For Seth Goldman, he was just getting started.

Nowadays Goldman is not only Chairman of the biggest publicly traded plant-based meat brands in Beyond Meat, he’s also cofounded a plant-based fast food chain in PLNT Burger and just shipped the first product, a mushroom based jerky, for his plant-based snack brand Eat the Change.

Clearly Goldman thinks a lot about the alternative protein and future food space so I thought it would be great to catch up with him to talk about the future of food.

Seth and I talk about how alt-protein and the future food space has evolved in recent years, the crazy valuations for startups, and where he thinks the market for these new alternatives to animal agriculture are going. It was a fun and thought provoking conversation, so make sure to listen in on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or by clicking play below.

Like many of our podcasts nowadays, we did it live in our Clubhouse room (if you’re on Clubhouse, join the club here to listen in live to our conversations).

