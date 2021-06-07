Rebellyous Brings Plant-Based Chicken to 200 Safeways in the Pacific Northwest

Rebellyous, a Seattle-based plant-based food tech startup founded by a former Boeing engineer, announced their plant-based chicken nuggets, patties and tenders are available in 200 Safeway locations across the Pacific Northwest and Alaska.

The company, which launched its retail product early this year after the pandemic put a serious dent into food service sales and school program channels, has seen its consumer business surge in 2021. Rebellyous, part of a fast-growing group of companies looking to displace farm-grown chicken with plant-based alternatives, has three sides to the business: retail sales under its Rebellyous brand, food service and school sales, and its plant-based meat manufacturing technology which it plans to license and sell in the future.

The manufacturing technology part of the business will become ever more important as the company looks to ramp up production of its own plant-based chicken products. Last week during a visit to the company’s manufacturing facility, CEO Christie Lagally told me the company currently produces 10 thousand pounds of plant-based chicken a month (up from just a couple thousand a month at the beginning of the year) and has the capacity to eventually scale production up to 70 thousand pounds per month. As it expands beyond its local market and outside of the Pacific Northwest, the company will need access to the extra production capacity.

Rebellyous products will sell for $5.99 per package, the same pricing as announced during the company’s early retail rollout in February.

Get The Spoon in Your Inbox Leave this field empty if you're human: