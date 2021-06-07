Surge Alert Uses Climate Monitoring Devices and IoT Technolgy to Reduce Food Waste

Food waste occurs at every step of the supply chain from the farm to the consumer’s kitchen, and globally, approximately 30 percent of food produced for human consumption is lost somewhere within this chain. A company called Surge Alert aims to reduce food waste through its climate monitoring devices and 24/7 alerts.

Surge Alert produces what it calls beacons, which are small devices that can be placed in greenhouses, refrigerated transportation, restaurant walk-in fridges and freezers, or throughout a farm. The beacons most importantly measure temperature and humidity, which can quickly cause crops and produce to perish. Another variable measured is light, which effects the rate of which the plant grows and therefore If there is an environmental change (like the temperature getting too hot for example), wherever a beacon is placed, the user receives a notification on the Surge Alert app.

The company trialed the beacons and IoT technology on farms to determine how this solution could reduce food waste at the start of the food supply chain. One example from the trial came from a farm called Geneva Lakes Produce in Wisconsin, which used beacons to monitor a greenhouse. When the temperature dropped considerably on a winter night, the farmer received the temperature notification right away and was able to adjust the temperature before any of the crop spoiled.

It is estimated that the value of food wasted globally is worth around $1 trillion in a single year. Besides Surge Alert, a few other companies are focused on similar climate monitoring solutions to reduce food waste. SensorPush and UbiBot are two competitors both offer a few different sensors that can be used for food, agriculture, in the home, for pets, and other various industries. Some indoor greenhouse companies, like Element Farms and BrightFarms for example, integrate their own technology to monitor light, temperature, and humidity to create optimal conditions for crops within greenhouses.

Surge Alert recently launched an e-commerce platform for its starter kits and additional products, and its customers include individuals, food companies, restaurants, farms, distributors, and buyers from other industries. Currently, the company is offering a special of three months of free cellular data and cloud storage with the purchase of a starter kit. Normally, the hardware for Surge Alert’s beacons starts around $110 with a $14.99 monthly fee for cellular data and cloud storage. In addition to specialized kits for the food and agriculture industry, Surge Alert also offers solutions for hemp growing and storage, wine, cigars, and heat monitoring for pets.

