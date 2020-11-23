Tasty Jungle Launches Pasta Made From Breadfruit

Used in the tropics as a staple food for thousands of years, breadfruit is a globular fruit with a scaly green exterior and a starchy inside. Tasty Jungle, a start-up based in Santa Monica, has capitalized on the potential of this tropical fruit with its flagship product — breadfruit pasta.

I spoke with Tasty Jungle Co-Founder, Megan Roberston, last week to talk about the pasta and using breadfruit as an ingredient. She said one benefit of using breadfruit as the main ingredient in Tasty Jungle’s pasta is its neutral taste and aroma. The pasta will come in an “extended elbow” shape; apparently is has a similar texture to a chickpea or brown rice pasta and a plain flavor that allows any sauce to be paired with it.

This is the first time we’ve seen breadfruit being used for pasta (shoot us a tip if you know of another one), but due to its nutrient content and versatility, breadfruit has the potential to become the next big ingredient in the plant-based space. The fruit can be used like a potato, and similarly has a high starch content. However, breadfruit has a higher protein content than a potato, with 4 grams of protein per half-cup, as well as magnesium, potassium, and B vitamins. Besides being used in pasta, breadfruit can be used as a thickener, flour, in dough, in dips, or even in a veggie burger.

Tasty Jungle’s pasta is not available in retailers yet but is available direct to consumer on the company’s website. For a total of $29.99, consumers can buy a four-pack of pasta and have it shipped directly to their house.

Get The Spoon in Your Inbox Leave this field empty if you're human: