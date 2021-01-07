Thistle Raises $10.3M to Expand Its Plant-Forward Meal Delivery Service

San Francisco-based prepared meal service Thistle announced this week it has raised a $10.3 million Series B round to expand its plant-based meal delivery operation. The round was led by PowerPlant Ventures, with participation from Siddhi Capital, Alumni Ventures Group, and the venture arm of Rich Products Corporation. The new financing brings Thistle’s total funding to date to $17 million.

The company will use the new funds to widen its geographical reach. Currently, Thistle’s service is available in many parts of California, including the San Francisco Bay Area, the North Bay, Sacramento, Davis County, Orange County, and Los Angeles. It also recently added Las Vegas, Nevada to its roster, and also ships to other parts of Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

According to today’s press release, the new expansion will push the company towards having “a bi-coastal footprint” at some point in 2021 as well as a new production facility most likely to be located on the East Coast.

Thistle’s service itself offers ready-made plant-based meals delivered to customers doorsteps via a weekly subscription that can be customized based on the number of days a user needs the food. Meals include breakfast, lunch, and dinner items as well as snacks and juices.

The company said in today’s press release that part of the new Series B funding will go towards launching new features for customers, including a complimentary virtual consultation with an in-house dietician.

Meal delivery, whether ready-made meals a la Thistle or more traditional kits from the likes of Blue Apron, have enjoyed an uptick in demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has limited options for consumers in terms of eating out or finding prepared foods. As it expands, Thistle’s chief competition will be other companies that delivery ready-made healthy meals. That includes Factor75, which was recently acquired by HelloFresh, and FreshlyFit, the healthy meal line by Nestlé-owned Freshly.

