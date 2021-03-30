TurtleTree Scientific Partners With JSBiosciences to Develop Cell Culture Media at Commercial Scale

TurtleTree Scientific, the B2B arm of cellular ag company TurtleTree Labs, announced today a new partnership with JSBiosciences to collaborate on the development of cell culture media. The overarching goal of the partnership is to bring down the cost of production for cell-cultured products in order to eventually achieve commercial scale.

Singapore-based TurtleTree Labs is best known for its technology that produces human milk from mammalian cells. The company launched its TurtleTree Scientific arm earlier this year with the goal of creating food-grade growth factors for cultured protein products.

Finding a growth media that is accessible, affordable, and that doesn’t rely on animals to get remains one of the biggest challenges for cultured protein companies. Some companies are now trying to distance themselves from the use of the controversial fetal bovine serum (FBS), but alternatives are few and far between, not to mention wildly expensive.

JSBiosciences is a valuable partner in this area because it already has a successful track record of developing mammalian cell culture media at a large scale. The company will provide TurtleTree with food-grade basal media and media formulation services, with the goal of getting “upstream” production costs low enough to allow for commercial-scale production of cell-cultured products, starting in Singapore.

This is the second major partnership for TurtleTree Scientific so far in 2021. Last month, the company announced a collaboration with biotech company Dyadic International. Through that partnership, the two companies are developing recombinant food-grade growth factors for proteins that can be grown in high yields at lower costs in bioreactors.

