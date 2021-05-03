Tyson’s Raised & Rooted Expands into Plant-Based Burgers, Brats and Italian Sausage

Raised & Rooted, Tyson Foods’ plant-based protein brand, announced today that it is expanding its lineup with three new offerings: burgers, Bratwurst and Italian sausages.

Raised & Rooted launched in June of 2019 with plant-based “chicken” nuggets and a line of blended burgers that combined both plant ingredients with conventional animal beef. The new Raised & Rooted products are made from pea protein, are soy free and have 17 – 21g of proteing per serving. The company says the Raised & Rooted brand is available at more than 10,000 retail locations and will be expanding beyond the U.S. into Europe.

Plant-based meats are enjoying continued growth in popularity. According to recent data from the Good Food Institute, sales of plant-based meat grew by more than $430 million in sales between 2019 and 2020 and the category is now worth $1.4 billion in the U.S.

There has been a flurry of activity in the plant-based meat space recently. Plant-based food startups Hungry Planet, Atlast Food Co., and Gathered Foods each raised eight-digit rounds of funding last month. Established giants aren’t resting on their laurels either. Beyond Meat launched version 3.0 of its burger, and Impossible kicked off its first major TV ad campaign, looking to entice meat eaters.

Raised & Rooted is also launching its new plant-based meat at as the summer grilling season is about to start. The added bonus this year is that with vaccinations rolling out, more people will be able to partake in backyard barbecues than last summer.

All of Raised & Rooted’s new products are available now nationwide, and cost between $4.99 and $7.99 per package.

Get The Spoon in Your Inbox Leave this field empty if you're human: